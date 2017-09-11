This photo from March 2017 shows police outside the Rady JCC on the Asper Jewish Community Campus. (CBC)

The Asper Jewish Community Campus was evacuated around 5 p.m. Monday, but police cleared the scene just after 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg police said a stolen suitcase had been abandoned in a "suspicious way," leading officers to launch an investigation into the discarded item.

However, officers said, the incident was later deemed unfounded and it was determined that there was no real threat. Police don't believe someone intended to raise suspicions by abandoning the suitcase.

In an email statement sent to members, the centre said its emergency procedures were immediately set into action and the building "was evacuated in a quick and orderly fashion."

The campus includes the 600-student Gray Academy of Jewish Education, the Rose and Max Rady Jewish Community Centre, Jewish Child and Family Services, the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg/Combined Jewish Appeal, Winnipeg Jewish Theatre, the Jewish Foundation of Manitoba, and the Jewish Heritage Centre of Western Canada.

In March, the centre was evacuated due to a threat that ended up being unfounded as well.