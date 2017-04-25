Police forces in Vancouver and Manitoba are having a tongue-in-cheek battle on Twitter for recruits.

It started with the Vancouver Police Department posting photos of officers on horses on a beach, aerial images of a lush green landscape and boats docked in a marina, and the police marine unit in patrol boats.

Under the photos, the VPD tweeted their condolences to snow-covered Manitoba, adding "P.S. Did anyone mention we're hiring?"

Dear #Manitoba: We’re sorry to hear you’re still having snow. Sincerely, #Vancouver.

PS. Did anyone mention we’re hiring? #JoinVPD pic.twitter.com/jdjs9QYXG7 — @VancouverPD

The Winnipeg Police Service fired back with a jab at Vancouver's notoriously rainy weather.

"Seems @VancouverPD knows where the best & brightest are located — and we're not just referring to the 2300+ hours of sunshine we get."

Not to be outdone, the Manitoba RCMP threw on their tactical gear and sent out a message about housing prices.

"It's OK, the snow melts quickly off the lawns of our affordable houses."

The Manitoba RCMP let their policing colleagues in Vancouver know about some of the advantages of living in Winnipeg. (Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)

Vancouver police later responded by saying their city is mosquito-free and offers better commutes to work.

Should this Twitter battle continue, Vancouver's police may want to avoid bragging about their sports teams.

The NHL's Winnipeg Jets finished out of the playoffs this year, in 20th place out of the league's 30 teams, but ended the season on a seven-game winning streak.

The Vancouver Canucks finished in 29th spot, losing their last eight.

@rcmpmb .Sure, we get rain & housing can be expensive, but it gives us something to talk about! #mosquitofree #justhavingfunfolks #JoinVPD @rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/tKt5Lgcci9 — @VancouverPD

As for the CFL, Vancouver and Winnipeg are pretty evenly matched. The BC Lions finished with one win more than the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2016.

The teams faced each other in the playoffs, with B.C. winning by a single point, 32-31.