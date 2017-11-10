A months-long investigation by the Winnipeg police organized crime unit led to raids at two Winnipeg homes earlier this month and the seizure of cash, weapons, drugs, and various biker gang-related paraphernalia.

Police say the Nov. 3 raids stemmed from an investigation started two months ago targeting organized crime, and specifically dealing of pot, ecstasy and cocaine.

During the first raid, at a home in the 100 block of Roslyn Road, officers found more than $150,000 in cash, just over three kilograms of pot, 100 grams of pot resin, 29 fentanyl blotter tabs, 3.2 grams of fentanyl powder, brass knuckles, a bulletproof vest, and 12 rounds of .357 Magnum ammunition.

Police also seized various Hells Angels support wear and a full-patch Zig Zag Crew vest.

On the same day, members of the tactical support team raided a home in the 300 block of Gertrude Avenue and seized another 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 502.3 grams of ecstasy, roughly 75 kilograms of the anesthetic benzocaine and several ounces of an unknown substance, along with scales, drug packaging and cooking equipment.

Four Winnipeg men, ranging in age from 26 to 31, and a 21-year-old Winnipeg woman are all facing numerous drug and weapons related charges.