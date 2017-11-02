Six people were taken into custody after police raided a home in Brandon on Wednesday morning as part of an investigation months in the making.

Brandon police, including the service's tactical response unit, surrounded the home in the 800 block of Ninth Street at about 9 a.m. and closed the area off to traffic.

Officers found four guns, including a sawed-off shotgun and a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle, as well as a stash of knives, including machetes. Police said a small bag of what they believe is methamphetamine was also found, along with drug-trafficking related items and a stolen mountain bike.

Six people were in the home at the time and were arrested. A seventh person was also arrested shortly after he left the home.

A 27-year-old man, who police said lived at the home, was arrested and charged with a number of firearm and drug-related charges stemming from the raid, as well as from another investigation.

A 43-year-old woman faces similar drug- and firearm-related charges, police said.

Two women, aged 20 and 23, and a 32-year-old man were found to have outstanding arrest warrants, according to police.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a shoplifting incident.

Police said a 22-year-old man who left the home in a cab just before they arrived was also arrested following a traffic stop. He was found with just over five grams of cocaine during that stop.

Police said an investigation began into the people living in the home, and those who frequented it, months ago.

"The police members involved in this investigation have been very diligent and worked extremely hard to bring resolution with respect to the charges that have been laid and the firearms and drugs that have been seized," Brandon police said in a release.

"Some very significant arrests have been made over the past few months relative to violent offences, firearm offences and drug trafficking stemming from the illegal activities at this residence and individuals who frequent it," said police.