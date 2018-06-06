2 Winnipeg officers pepper-sprayed after knocking on door in Daniel McIntyre area

A man has been arrested after opening his door and pepper-spraying two officers, Winnipeg police say.

The officers went to a home on Simcoe Street near Notre Dame Avenue Tuesday at about 9:20 p.m. CT after reports of a disturbance.

After the police knocked on the door of a suite in the home, a man opened up and pepper-sprayed the officers, police said.

The officers stepped out of the way in time to avoid being directly hit, though they were still contaminated with the spray.

The tactical support team then arrived and helped arrest a 30-year-old man.

He was charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and weapon offences, police said.

More from CBC Manitoba: