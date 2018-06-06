Skip to Main Content
2 Winnipeg officers pepper-sprayed after knocking on door in Daniel McIntyre area

Notifications

2 Winnipeg officers pepper-sprayed after knocking on door in Daniel McIntyre area

A man has been arrested after two police officers were pepper-sprayed after knocking on the door of a suite on Simcoe Street Tuesday night.

Police were responding to report of disturbance at home on Simcoe Street

CBC News ·
Two officers were minimally contaminated after being pepper-sprayed by a man Tuesday in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood, police said. (CBC)

A man has been arrested after opening his door and pepper-spraying two officers, Winnipeg police say.

The officers went to a home on Simcoe Street near Notre Dame Avenue Tuesday at about 9:20 p.m. CT after reports of a disturbance.

After the police knocked on the door of a suite in the home, a man opened up and pepper-sprayed the officers, police said.

The officers stepped out of the way in time to avoid being directly hit, though they were still contaminated with the spray.

The tactical support team then arrived and helped arrest a 30-year-old man.

He was charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and weapon offences, police said.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us