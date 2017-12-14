Police are on the scene of an assault in downtown Winnipeg Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of Hargrave Street just after 2 a.m. Police confirmed one person was taken to hospital.

Police are in two locations - police cars are outside the Holiday Towers on Hargrave Street, and outside CityPlace at the corner of Hargrave Street and St. Mary Road.

Investigators photograph evidence at the scene Thursday. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Police tape is blocking that entrance near Boston Pizza, but other entrances to CityPlace are open.

Investigators could be seen taking photographs of evidence strewn on the ground near CityPlace.

Traffic is not affected by the investigation.

