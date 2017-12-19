An investigation has cleared an off-duty Winnipeg police officer who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian while driving this fall.

The Independent Investigation Unit opened an investigation after a 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision near Portage Avenue and Langside Street on Oct. 10.

In a news release on Tuesday, the IIU said civilian director Zane Tessler determined "there was no evidence of bad driving on the part of the subject officer and it was impossible for him to avoid hitting the pedestrian."

The officer was driving a personal vehicle down Portage around 9:20 a.m. The 46-year-old woman started crossing the street southbound, when the light turned green for traffic in eastbound lanes and the woman started jogging to get to the other side.

The officer was in the curb lane, and a Winnipeg Transit bus in the second lane from the curb blocked his view of the pedestrian, the IIU said in a news release.

Likewise, the bus blocked the woman's view of the officer's approaching car.

IIU investigators spoke to several civilian witnesses, including the bus driver, viewed closed circuit video from a nearby business and from the bus, and conducted a forensic analysis of the accident scene.

The IIU said the accident was directly caused by the pedestrian crossing Portage outside of a nearby crosswalk and while eastbound traffic had a green light.