Winnipeg police blocked off part of Marion Street on Wednesday morning and told residents in the area to stay inside.

A CBC reporter in the area said there were multiple police cruisers near Braemar Avenue around 8:30 a.m. She could also see a battering ram and officers with tactical weapons.

"There's mention of a weapon so we're asking people to stay inside," one of the officers blocking the road told her.

A spokesperson with the police service would only say officers were called to assist a woman who appeared to be in distress. They later added it was "a suspicious incident" in the 300 block of Marion.

No further information was provided.

Marion was closed for two blocks, between Traverse Avenue and Enfield Crescent, but has since reopened.