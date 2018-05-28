Winnipeg police looking for 2 after knifepoint cab robbery

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in identifying two men after a taxi was robbed earlier this year.

Police said the driver picked up two men at the corner of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 25. They both got into the backseat of the cab.

The pair told the driver to head to a home on Greenway Crescent West in the Sturgeon Creek neighbourhood. Just before they got there, one man asked the driver to stop, and he got out.

The second, sitting on the passenger side, took out a knife and robbed the driver of his cash and cell phone, said police.

The driver was not hurt.

The first man is described as in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 10 inches and weighing about 220 pounds. He has short dark hair, a tattoo on his right wrist and forearm, and was wearing a dark-coloured The North Face jacket and a white Toronto Raptors hat.

Winnipeg police are hoping the public will recognize this man. (Winnipeg Police Service/Handout)

The second man is also described as in his mid-20s, thin and wearing a dark-coloured jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or CrimeStoppers at 204-786-8477.