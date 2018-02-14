Police are looking for a young man who they say punched a Winnipeg Transit driver in the face last month.

Winnipeg police say a man got on a bus on Portage Avenue at Fort Street at about 4:35 p.m. on Jan. 21 and told the driver he didn't have any fare.

A short time later, police said, the bus driver was punched and the man then ran away on foot.

Police said Wednesday they are asking the public to look for a man about 20 years old with an average build. He was wearing a brown jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219.