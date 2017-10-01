Winnipeg police pulled the body of a male from a pond in Woodsworth Park off Keewatin Avenue Sunday.

Several officers and at least six police vehicles were seen near the shores of a retention pond between Selkirk and Park Lane avenues.

Woodsworth Park is located off Keewatin Street near Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg. (CBC/Google Maps)

Const. Rob Carver said in a release that police were called about "suspicious circumstances" in the park at about 1:15 p.m.

A nearby resident told CBC news police have been in the area for hours. The large police presence was still at the scene as of 4 p.m.

More to come

Police pulled the body of a male out of this pond in Woodsworth Park Sunday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

At least five police vehicles were seen near the retention pond at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. (Travis Golby/CBC)