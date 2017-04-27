Winnipeg police are asking the public to avoid an East Kildonan street, where officers have blocked off a section as part of an investigation.

Police aren't saying much about what is happening, but say the scene is contained to one house on the 400-block of Bowman Avenue, between Watt Street and Roch Street.

A CBC videographer said neighbours reported hearing a loud bang around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Shortly before 11 a.m. police were using a loudspeaker to ask people to come out of the tiny bungalow.

Members of the tactical team then went in with guns drawn and came back out with two people, who were taken away in handcuffs.