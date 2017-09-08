Police tape is surrounding a dumpster on Smith Street, just north of Portage Avenue, in downtown Winnipeg Friday morning as police investigate a serious assault.

Officers were called to the scene just after 3:30 a.m.

Westbound Portage Avenue was closed between Smith Street and Donald Street, and Smith Street was closed north of Portage to Ellice Avenue for much of the morning rush hour.

The streets were reopened at around 7:45 a.m.

Police tape surrounded a dumpster on Smith Street, just north of Portage. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Police tape was also blocking a front door at the Marlborough hotel, across the street from the dumpster. There was also blood on a nearby sidewalk.

The police's forensic team was also on the scene.