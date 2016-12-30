The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, along with Winnipeg Police and the RCMP, are on the lookout for a 43-year-old convicted sex offender.

Rainie James Semple, who also uses the last name Rene Everett, failed to return for his curfew on Thursday.

Semple is described as aboriginal, standing five foot seven and weighing 163 pounds.

He has a panther tattoo on his right forearm and a heart on his left hand.

RCMP say he is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual or violent way.

His parole has been revoked.

Vigilante justice will not be tolerated, RCMP say, asking the public to contact either the appropriate RCMP detachment or the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.