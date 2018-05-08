City seeks arbitration over police HQ costs because it can't sue contractor

Winnipeg plans to use arbitration to recover costs related to what Mayor Brian Bowman describes as deficiencies with the city's downtown police headquarters, because the city gave up the right to sue the construction contractor as part of a deal signed under the city's previous administration.

Bowman said Tuesday the city has served notice to police HQ contractor Caspian Construction and consultant Adjeleian Allen Rubeli that Winnipeg intends to use arbitration to seek compensation related to problems with the downtown police HQ.

Construction at the former Canada Post building was the subject of a scathing external audit and has been under RCMP investigation since December 2014.

The police HQ project was approved by council as a $130-million project in 2009. The final cost was more than $210 million due to changes to the project scope and cost overruns.

Problems with the project, both during construction and following its completion in 2016, included flaking concrete, faulty ventilation, electrical issues and design problems, according to city police and property officials.

Bowman said Tuesday the city cannot sue Caspian because of a contract signed by the city, in which the municipality gave up the right to seek legal action to address deficiencies.

"The city under the previous administration tied its hands to arbitration," Bowman told reporters following an executive policy committee meeting at city hall. "I have never heard of this and I don't believe it is common."

Bowman said outside legal counsel was used to put together this contract.

"In my view, it demonstrates the city's interests and taxpayers' interests weren't paramount," the mayor said.

The mayor did not specify how much money the city is seeking. He also did not specify which deficiencies are the subject of the arbitration.

Bowman said he has not been briefed by the RCMP about its investigation of the project. He repeated his desire to see the province call an inquiry into the city's construction and real-estate scandals.

Adjeleian Allen Rubeli principal Peter Chang said he has no comment on the arbitration or the police HQ project.

"We just finished the project and it's a project we'd like to forget," he said over the phone from Ottawa.

Messages left with Caspian have not received a response.

Winnipeg chief administrative officer Doug McNeil will address reporters Tuesday.