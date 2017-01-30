The City of Winnipeg will spend millions in 2017 on costs associated with its new police headquarters project, even though construction wound up last year.

Interest charges on the construction component of the project, losses on the mostly vacant Graham Avenue tower attached to the building and the cost of maintaining the city's vacant former police headquarters add up to nearly $7 million this year, according to city spokespeople.

Interest charges to service the debt incurred by the project are $6.2 million in 2017, communications manager David Driedger said in a statement.

Losses on the mostly vacant 10-storey office tower, which was purchased along with a warehouse from Canada Post, are budgeted at $330,000 this year, communications officer Alissa Clark said.

As well, it will cost the city $450,000 to operate the vacant Public Safety Building on Princess Street, Clark added. Police completed the move out of the PSB and into their new home in June 2016.

These ongoing charges come on top of the $214-million capital cost associated with the purchase of the former Canada Post complex and its renovation into new police headquarters, including almost $2 million worth of protective bollards that have yet to be installed around the downtown structure.

'It's absolutely horrifying'

"I think it's absolutely horrifying," said South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes, who questioned how city council could have approved the police headquarters project in 2009.

At the time, council was told the purchase and renovation of the former Canada Post complex would cost the city $135 million. Cost overruns to date total $79 million, not including interest or operating losses.

"I wasn't here when the previous decisions were made, but I have to wonder where the financial analysis was and who approved it and how could council approve something like this," Lukes asked.

"Did they have the whole picture? And if they had the whole picture, how could they have made that kind of decision?"

The original police-headquarters plan called for the city to sell the Graham Avenue tower for $18 million and also dispose of the Public Safety Building.

A shortage of tenants and the need to spend $20 million on renovations, however, devalued the former Canada Post tower so much, the city considered demolishing the building. In November, council approved a plan to allow Shelter Canadian Properties to redevelop the building.

That plan remains in its due-diligence phase.

The city also intends to demolish the Public Safety Building. But first, the city is soliciting public opinion about redevelopment options, which are constrained by a 142-year-old caveat that demands the land below the structure have some form of public use.

"We're doing the best we can to relieve the drain on our accounts," said council property chair John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry). "We were told this project would be a no-brainer."

The police headquarters project was the subject of an audit completed in July 2014 and has been under RCMP investigation since December of that year.

​The latest round of RCMP allegations about the project led Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman to announce last week he intends to ask the Pallister government to launch a public inquiry.