A timely traffic stop by Winnipeg police led to the discovery of a gun protruding from the bag of a taxicab passenger.

Officers noticed a cab had a burnt-out light so they stopped it around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at Salter Street and Dufferin Avenue in the city's North End.

They wanted to let the driver know, in case he was unaware, according to spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek.

While talking to the driver, one of the officers saw what appeared to be the barrel of a gun sticking out of the bag of a passenger in the back seat.

A sawed-off .22 calibre rifle was found along with three rounds of ammunition and a can of bear spray. The 38-year-old man has been charged with multiple weapons-related offences.

"It's happenstance but thank goodness for it," Skrabek said.