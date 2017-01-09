Armed police officers descended on a street in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood after an injured man was found, police say.
The man was found outside with serious injuries on the 600 block of Herbert Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, police say.
Police said the injuries are from a weapon, but they wouldn't say what kind, and the injuries may have been the result of a confrontation. The man is in unstable condition.
Police tape surrounded a row of recycling containers and multiple police cars filled the neighbourhood.
1/2 We are currently investigating the circumstances regarding an injured adult male, after being located on Herbert Av. @ approx. 2:15 p.m.—
@wpgpolice
2/2 The male is in unstable condition & officers will remain in the area for an undetermined period of time. Nothing further at this time.—
@wpgpolice