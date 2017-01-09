Armed police officers descended on a street in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood after an injured man was found, police say.

The man was found outside with serious injuries on the 600 block of Herbert Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, police say.

An injured man was found outside and police say he is in unstable condition. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Police said the injuries are from a weapon, but they wouldn't say what kind, and the injuries may have been the result of a confrontation. The man is in unstable condition.

Police tape surrounded a row of recycling containers and multiple police cars filled the neighbourhood.

1/2 We are currently investigating the circumstances regarding an injured adult male, after being located on Herbert Av. @ approx. 2:15 p.m. — @wpgpolice