A 27-year-old Winnipeg man may have thought he had gotten away after outmanoeuvring police during a car chase, but his escape was cut short by Hector, a Winnipeg police service dog.

The five-year-old Belgian Malinois, who is a trained tracker, foiled the getaway with the help of his handler Const. Ian Carnegie. They took over after cruiser cars failed to catch an alleged car thief.

'It's great work by the canine unit.' - Const. Jay Murray

It started around 5 a.m. Sunday when officers started to follow a stolen vehicle near Sargent Avenue and Young Street.

The driver eluded the officers by jumping the curb and driving through several front yards on Bannatyne Avenue near Tecumseh Street. It was found abandoned 15 minutes later.

Hector and Const. Carnegie tracked the accused to a yard a block away from where they found the abandoned vehicle.

"This is an example of an incident where a vehicle had escaped from police and … we were still able to get the individual we believe is responsible for this," said police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray.

"It's great work by the canine unit," said Murray.

Murray also said officers found a can of bear spray, a key for the stolen vehicle and backpack containing 22.8 grams of marijuana.

The accused is facing several charges including theft, running away from the police, dangerous driving and drug trafficking. He remains behind bars.