A man who died accidentally at a St. James apartment complex overnight had been taken to hospital just hours earlier following a police call, Winnipeg police say.

The man's body lay on the ground outside the Courts of St. James on Wednesday morning in an area taped off by police.

"I can tell you that we were called earlier in the evening, at approximately 12:50 a.m., to a complaint in the west Portage [Avenue] area, where we dealt with a male, and that male was conveyed to hospital in a non-police-related incident," Const. Rob Carver said.

They believe he was the same man who lay dead on the sidewalk hours later.

"We did respond, at 3 a.m. this morning, to a call in the 200 block of Booth Drive," said Const. Rob Carver. "It was a well-being call. We have an adult male who is deceased there."

The Courts of St. James is a large complex just off Portage Avenue between Moray Street and Sturgeon Road, near the Grace Hospital.

"We are viewing the incident as an accidental death," said Carver. "We've used the term accidental death for a specific reason."

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed they are working with police in their investigation of the death, and said "an individual" was taken to Grace Hospital.

The health authority has also reached out to the person's family. They have requested privacy.

Carver said police are often called to the scene of someone in distress as "part of the team" and will make sure the person receives medical care.

Carver said he could not confirm the man's age, only that he was an adult.

Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba officials said their officers are not investigating the incident. The Independent Investigation Unit investigates serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.