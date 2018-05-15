Police reopen Sherbrook Street after closure due to shooting

Sherbrook Street north of Health Sciences Centre has reopened and a man rushed to hospital is now in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday.

Sherbrook between Ross and Logan avenues was closed to traffic shortly after 5 a.m. due to a shooting in the area.

A man in his 30s was found on the street, near Pacific Avenue and Sherbrook, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was initially taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable, police said.

A smartphone, headphones and pepper spray were in the middle of the street. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A pile of clothes, a cellphone, headphones and a canister of pepper spray were in the middle of the road at Pacific Avenue and Sherbrook inside a cordoned-off area.

Police don't yet know if the man was shot where he was found.

Investigators have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting.