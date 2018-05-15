Police reopen Sherbrook Street after closure due to shooting
Gunshot victim in stable condition hours after being found in middle of street near pepper spray
Sherbrook Street north of Health Sciences Centre has reopened and a man rushed to hospital is now in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday.
Sherbrook between Ross and Logan avenues was closed to traffic shortly after 5 a.m. due to a shooting in the area.
A man in his 30s was found on the street, near Pacific Avenue and Sherbrook, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was initially taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable, police said.
A pile of clothes, a cellphone, headphones and a canister of pepper spray were in the middle of the road at Pacific Avenue and Sherbrook inside a cordoned-off area.
Police don't yet know if the man was shot where he was found.
Investigators have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting.