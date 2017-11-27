A short police chase in Selkirk ended with two people injured on the weekend; the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating.

An RCMP officer tried to stop a pickup truck in Selkirk near Manitoba Avenue and Main Street at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, but instead of stopping, the driver went through the intersection, the unit said in a news release on Monday.

The truck went through a red light and slammed into another vehicle, the IIU said. In photos provided to the CBC, the second vehicle appears to be a late-model silver sedan.

Two people in the sedan were taken to hospital with injuries for observation, while the three people in the truck were taken into custody, the IIU said.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba's mandate is to investigate serious incidents involving police officers.