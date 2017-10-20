RCMP were chasing a stolen vehicle in rural Manitoba last week when it started to rain money and marijuana.

The Mounties got a call about an erratic driver on Highway 6, west of Gypsumville, just before 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 14. When they found the vehicle — and determined it was stolen — they tried to stop it but the driver sped away.

The officers followed, clocking the vehicle at 110 km/h as it weaved into the opposite lane of traffic at times, police said.

During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle began throwing marijuana and Canadian cash out the window, hitting the police cruiser as it followed, RCMP said.

After about 80 kilometres, the stolen vehicle swerved into the ditch and the driver jumped out and ran into the trees bordering the highway.

A canine unit was brought in and found a man hiding in the woods.

Officers then went back to where the money and pot were tossed and found "a significant amount of currency spread out on the road, and some that had been stuck to the grille of the police vehicle."

No information was provided about how much marijuana was recovered.

A 26-year-old man from Thompson is charged with numerous offences, including failure to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody and more charges could be laid, police said.