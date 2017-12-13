Winnipeg police are at the scene of a serious incident in the city's North End.

They're investigating in a field near David Livingston School, just across from Charles Walk.

Police would only say officers were called around 2:30 a.m. about a fight.

Police tape surrounds the field behind David Livingston School as officers walk through with flashlights on Wednesday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

They were still there at 7:30 a.m., walking with flashlights through the field, which has police tape around part of it. Clothing lies crumpled on the snow.

A number of officers are about a block away, near the corner of Robinson Street and Flora Avenue, talking to at least two people sitting on the ground.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg School Division said classes at David Livingston will go on as normal Wednesday but students will be kept away from that part of the field.

A person can be seen sitting on the ground near the corner of Robinson Street and Flora Avenue, a block from Charles Walk, on Wednesday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

There was a big police presence in the neighbourhood just one day earlier, after a 25-year-old man was shot by officers.

Police were responding to a home on Charles Street, between Church and Machray avenues, around 12:15 a.m. when they were confronted.

A man was shot and rushed to hospital, where he had surgery and remains in critical condition.

Members of the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) were called to the scene and are now investigating.

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said he couldn't speak about the shooting because the investigation is in the hands of the IIU, but officers are trained to use lethal force "any time they feel that their lives or the lives of anyone else are at risk, or that themselves or anyone around them is at risk of grievous bodily harm."