Winnipeg police have charged a man and a woman following a stabbing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On Sunday at about 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred on Notre Dame Avenue near Furby Street.

Police say an altercation between two men escalated and a third person became involved, stabbing one of the men in the upper body.

Following the incident, a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable.

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon and a 30-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault. They are both being detained in custody.