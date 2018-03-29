Police officers will start riding select Winnipeg buses to increase safety and target distracted drivers at the same time.

A news conference will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday to announce the initiative.

Enhanced security is something the transit union has been calling for for many years. The issue came to a head in February 2017 when driver Jubal Fraser was stabbed to death after he roused a sleeping passenger at the end of the route on the University of Manitoba campus.

"One of the top priorities of the Winnipeg Police Service is to foster a culture of safety on our streets and today, as part of our commitment to safety on Winnipeg Transit buses, officers are riding various routes," the police service said in a news release.

"While the safety and security of passengers and operators will be a focus of this effort, we will also be conducting an enforcement project by watching for distracted drivers who use hand-held electronic devices while driving."