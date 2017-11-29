A veteran Winnipeg police officer is being charged with assault after being accused of using excessive force during the arrest of a 12-year-old boy.

The charges come out of a review by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which looks into all serious incidents involving police officers in the province — whether occurring on or off duty.

The IIU issued a news release on Sept. 29 saying it had launched an investigation into the incident, which happened Aug. 7.

No information has been released on what excessive force was allegedly used by the officer.

The IIU said the boy was not injured but director Zane Tessler has determined there are "reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred."

The constable, a member of the force for 16 years, was told of the impending charge on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17, 2018.