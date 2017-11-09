Winnipeg police have recovered two guns and arrested one of four people who took off running from a vehicle in the North End on Wednesday.

Patrolling officers were driving around the area of Parr Street and Pritchard Avenue at about 1:50 a.m. when they started following a rental vehicle. When the vehicle came to a stop on Pritchard, four occupants ran away.

Officers arrested a man nearby a short time later who was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, police said.

"From the appearance it looks like this person is wearing a bulletproof vest but it was missing the interior panels that are required to complete that vest," Const. Jay Murray said.

"I am not sure why he would wear it without the panels. I think when somebody puts them on, even if it's missing the panels, it gives them maybe a sense of invincibility."

Two loaded guns — a sawed-off pump action rifle and a sawed-off pump action shotgun — were found in the vehicle, police said. The rifle was stolen from a home in Waverley Heights in September.

"It's pretty concerning or terrifying to think what this individual was up to, these individuals, why they were driving around with two loaded firearms dressed like that," Murray added.

A 22-year-old man was charged with a string of weapons offences, including possessing and concealing loaded guns.

He was detained in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: