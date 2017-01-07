The Winnipeg police armoured vehicle is in the middle of a residential neighbourhood right now.

Winnipeg police have blocked off a portion of the 800 block of College Avenue off Arlington Street.

Winnipeg police tweeted Saturday morning that they were involved in an "incident" on the street and asked the public to avoid the area.

At 9 a.m., police sounded an alarm and asked someone to come out of the house.

"We know you are in there and we're not going anywhere," the megaphone from the armoured vehicle keeps blasting.

At around 9:15 a.m. a large bang was heard coming from one of the police vehicles.

Winnipeg police are still here on College Avenue, just shot what looked like a smoke bomb. #cbcmb @CBCAlerts pic.twitter.com/4BYJmbd4AL — @AustinGrabish

A male and female left the house just after 9:30 a.m. but police are continuing to hold the scene and use the megaphone.

Neighbours that spoke to CBC said they were surprised by the police presence. Some didn't know police were on the street until CBC knocked on their door — they just woke up.

More to come.