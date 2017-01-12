Winnipeg's newest polar bear cubs don't have to be called "those two" anymore now that they officially have names — Nanuq and Siku.

An online poll received close to 4,000 votes for each bear over the weekend and the results were tallied on Monday afternoon.

The two choices for the female were Pesim, the Cree word for moon, and Nanuq, the Inuit word for polar bear. The choices for the male bear were Siku, the Inuit word for ice, and Kisik, the Cree word for sky.

Siku's name is the Inuit word for ice. (Assiniboine Park Conservancy)

The runaway winners were Nanuq and Siku, the Assiniboine Park Conservancy said on Thursday.

"We are so pleased with how many people voted for their favourite cub names," said Johanna Soto, curator of animal care and behavioural husbandry.

"These cubs serve as ambassadors for polar bears living in the North whose habitat is threatened due to climate change. Involving the community in the naming process helps form that connection to the bears and inspire people to take positive actions in their own lives to combat climate change."

Nanuq's name is the Inuit word for polar bear. (Assiniboine Park Conservancy)

The name options for the female cub were submitted by children and staff at the Churchill Children's Centre. Names for the male cub were submitted by conservancy staff.

The two cubs are now on exhibit at the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre in Assiniboine Park Zoo but they can't be viewed by the public today. The zoo is closed due to the storm, which is making snow clearing difficult, park staff said in a news release.

But thing are expected to improve with daytime highs of –9 C and –5 C by Saturday and Sunday, and even milder temperatures next week.

"With warmer temperatures in this weekend's forecast, we encourage everyone to come out and visit the cubs," said Laura Curtis, manager of marketing and communications at APC.

When the cubs are a little older and bigger, they will be moved to the zoo's 10-acre Journey to Churchill exhibit, which is already home to seven other polar bears — Storm, Aurora, Kaska, Blizzard, Star, York and Eli — as well as other Arctic species in separate enclosures.

Assiniboine Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.