A group of residents in Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood are bringing some colour to the sometimes drab Manitoba Hydro poles that dot the city.

The Crown corporation has approved the painting of 30 poles in North Point Douglas.

On Saturday, volunteers began painting the first five poles.

Volunteers hope to paint a total of 30 hydro poles like this one this fall and spring. (courtesy Edward Cloud)

Edward Cloud, a school teacher and member of the Point Douglas Residents Committee, said the project is all about building community while beautifying the streetscape.

"I think when those people — adults and youths — are walking around our neighbourhood and they see their own handiwork that it will create a different sense of community," he said.

"When an individual puts their own hands to something they have a different sense of ownership."

Cloud hopes if people take greater pride in their neighbourhood, it may encourage residents to contribute on a more personal level — like keeping their yards tidy, for example.

The poles will be painted on Saturday using stencils made by local artists.

The painting of the remaining poles will be led by paid artists this spring, Cloud said.