Part of the main route through Point Douglas is closed after a stolen car crashed, sending three people to hospital, early Thursday.

The crash happened around 5 a.m., police said.

Two of the people are listed in unstable condition and one is stable. A police spokesperson did not have information on the ages or genders of the people.

Higgins Avenue between Sutherland Avenue and Annabella Street remains blocked to traffic.

Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes in the area.