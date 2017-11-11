Snowplows are heading out on Winnipeg streets Saturday.

After Friday's snowfall, salting trucks were out on Priority 1 streets, and are now being followed up by plows.

Plowing of feeder streets was expected to begin Saturday morning.

Sidewalks and active transportation paths will be plowed starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"We are salting the Priority 1 routes in advance of plowing to help melt some of the accumulation from yesterday's snowfall," said Cheryl Anderson, Winnipeg's acting manager of street maintenance, in a release.

"Warmer temperatures [Saturday] will allow the salt to soften portions of the snowfall that have hardened and assist truck plows in effectively clearing the roadways later today."