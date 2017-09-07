Mangled debris covers a road near the St. Andrews Airport, north of Winnipeg, after a single-engine plane crashed.

The small plane with one passenger was leaving the Manitoba airport to fly to Ontario when it crashed early Thursday morning, said George Pike, mayor of the rural municipality of St. Andrews, about 15 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP were called to Highway 8 between Parkdale Road and McPhillips Road just before 4:30 a.m..

Pieces of debris were spread across Aviation Boulevard, a small road that runs along the west side of the airport beside Highway 8.

Fire officials on the scene told CBC News it is the worst crash they have ever seen.

Multiple emergency response vehicles are on the scene as mangled debris covers the road just north of Winnipeg in the rural municipality of St. Andrews. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The highway is closed in both directions and there is a detour, RCMP said.

The Transportation Safety Board said investigators are heading to the crash scene.

Deployed a team of investigators to a small aircraft accident site near St. Andrews Airport, MB https://t.co/DpQEGvBqFo — @TSBCanada

Pike said it was a sad day in the small community of St. Andrews, where the airport has been located for decades.

"It's a busy airport. It's one of the safest airports we have in Canada and the record is very good," Pike said.

"It's a sad crash."

Emergency crews were called out to an area near the St. Andrews Airport early Thursday morning for a plane crash. (Travis Golby/CBC)