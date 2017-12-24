A single mom says she's not going to let a broken pipe ruin her Christmas even after it left her apartment flooded and her son's Christmas gifts destroyed.

Industrial fans were blasting in Vanity Richardson's two-bedroom apartment Sunday morning.

"It literally flooded everything in my son's room and then it just poured out everywhere," said Richardson who doesn't have tenant's insurance.

The single mom said she can't afford to replace the colouring books and remote control fire truck she bought for Xander and teared up talking about the flood.

"I cried," she told CBC.

The water destroyed her son's bed, electronics and some bedding. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Richardson said the hot water that came from the pipe inside the baseboard heater turned her son's room into a sauna and left a gross smell in her home.

The water destroyed her son's bed, his electronics and some of his bedding and a brown dirt-like substance is now all over her floor.

"I honestly didn't even want to look at my apartment after."

Richardson said a representative from the company which manages her building came within about an hour, but by the time they arrived the water went all the way into her neighbour's apartment.

"They weren't responding the greatest."

Equipment was still needed to try Vanity Richardson's apartment Sunday, a day after a pipe burst inside a baseboard heater. (Travis Golby/CBC)

She said if someone wanted to help her, they could send her a message on Facebook, but doesn't expect help. "I grew up working for what I wanted. I just didn't get stuff handed to me."

CBC has reached out to the property management company for comment.