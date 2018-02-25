Thousands of Winnipeggers went under the gun this weekend as the Winnipeg Tattoo Show hosted artists from around the world.

Organizer Jeff Boivin said he didn't have complete numbers, but was told by event staff that as of 4 p.m. Saturday, they were the third largest trade show ever hosted at the RBC Convention Centre.

"We've got 158 artists from around the world representing seven different countries doing live tattooing," said Boivin, adding that the show allowed people access to artists they normally wouldn't be able to.

The weekend included everything from tattoos, jewelry, piercings, puppetry, art, clothing, straight razor shaves, airbrushing, a kids corner and even a burlesque show.

"If you don't have a tattoo but you're curious about the industry, [there was] plenty to see and do here today."

One of the goals was to bring more than just the tattoo community together, said Boivin.

"When we were planning it, it was bringing all of the art community together in the province to support and learn from each other and to educate the public."

The general reaction was overwhelmingly upbeat, he added. "We've been getting tons and tons of positive feedback.

"I'm hoping one day we're going to be the — the — show in Winnipeg to check out when it comes to tattoos."

Dylan Poechman took the inky plunge at Babiery Hernandez's booth Sunday for his first-ever tattoo. Hernandez is an award-winning artist based in New York.

"It's a cool event to do the first time at and I really liked the art of it," said Poechman, whose tattoo was a face combined with a raven on his right calf.

When asked about the pain, he smiled. "It's not too bad."

The show ran Friday through Sunday.