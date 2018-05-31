The Pine Grove rest stop will not be closed after all, says Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

Pine Grove, which is on the Trans-Canada Highway about 67 kilometres east of Winnipeg, is the only free public rest stop between Manitoba's capital and the Ontario border.

Last week the government announced they were reviewing whether to keep the rest stop open, saying its sewage lagoon was approaching the end of its life, and it would cost as much as $1.6 million to overhaul.

At the time, when asked about the decision, Schuler said "I would point out, 20 kilometres either direction there are gas stations with food bars, where you can get out, stretch your legs."

But critics argued many businesses along the Trans-Canada only allowed customers to use washrooms without buying something.

No purchase required

In an emailed statement sent Thursday evening, Schuler said "the previous government closed 10 rest stops, transferred two to municipalities, and put Pine Grove under review."

He added that Pine Grove "will remain open."

When the review was announced several people spoke out against the possible closure. Wayne Lovenuk, who has operated a food truck at the Pine Grove rest area for more than a decade said it "gives people a place to stop without being obligated to buy anything."

The Trans-Canada Highway is busy on summer weekends with Manitobans who go to cottages in Northwestern Ontario, and rest areas are much better than private businesses for sports teams and other large groups that travel together, Lovenuk added.

As of Thursday night an online petition, asking the government to save the rest stop, had 7,100 signatures and growing.