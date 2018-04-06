Hours-long lockdown continues at Pine Falls Health Complex

Pine Falls Health Complex remained under a code white lockdown that lasted most of the day and into the evening Friday.

A spokesperson for the Interlake Regional Health Authority said as of 9 p.m. Friday, the facility remained on lockdown. The facility was placed under lockdown at 10 a.m. after members of the care team "received threats to their safety and security."

All external doors were locked save for one point of entry and exit that is monitored by security personnel at the facility, which includes a hospital, traditional healing centre and personal care home.

"All staff, physicians, residents and patients are safe," the Interlake-Eastern RHA spokesperson wrote in an email. ​

The lockdown was reported to RCMP who said there was no threat to public safety, so they left the scene in the afternoon.

RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said there were no injuries, no arrests, and no one was attacked.

The town of Powerview-Pine Falls is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

