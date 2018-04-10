Pine Falls hospital reopens to visitors after 5-day lockdown

The Pine Falls Health Complex has reopened to visitors after threats put it in lockdown for five days.

The lockdown, called a Code White, was initiated by the hospital after threats were made Friday.

The Interlake Regional Health Authority confirmed Tuesday morning that regular visiting hours for the hospital in the town of Powerview-Pine Falls, 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, have been restored.

"The primary health care clinic, Giigewigamig Traditional Healing Centre, hospital, personal care home and laboratory are now open to the public. Regular hours for the facility are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.," a statement from the health authority said.

The emergency department is still on suspended service, meaning ambulances are being diverted to other hospitals.

The hospital has also added security officers at the main entrance and emergency department doors after hours.

RCMP said on the weekend that police were not involved in the security measures.

"The hospital may have security measures in place for the weekend, but I'm not privy to what their current status is," spokesperson Paul Manaigre said in an email.