Visitors still blocked from visiting Pine Falls hospital after threats received Friday

The hospital in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., is not letting any visitors in to see patients for a second day, after staff received threats to their safety and security.

The Pine Falls Health Complex in the town 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg has been under the lockdown since Friday morning in reaction to the threats.

All entrances are locked or monitored by security personnel. Only patients and staff are allowed into the hospital, an official with the health complex said.

The protocol in place is officially called a "code white containment."

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said police are not involved in the security measures.

"The hospital may have security measures in place for the weekend but I'm not privy to what their current status is," Manaigre said in an email.

Interlake Regional Health Authority did not return a request for information Saturday morning.

The official with the hospital said Saturday all staff and patients are safe.