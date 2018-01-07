The Christmas music in malls and grocery stores may have faded out, but for many people around the world, the holiday is still in full swing.

Natalia Krawetz, who moved to Winnipeg from Ukraine in 2009, celebrated Orthodox Christmas Sunday. She says the holiday is steeped in food, tradition, and religion.

Krawetz said the prep work for holiday meals starts in the summer, which means extending the pre-Christmas anticipation too.

"I remember from my childhood, my mom used to say 'don't touch this, don't taste that, it's for Christmas,'" Krawetz said.

The work also includes preparing 12 meatless dishes, including pierogies, cabbage rolls, and kutia — which is typically served the day before Orthodox Christmas.

"Ukrainians believe animals on Christmas eve become a part of the family… [out of respect] you don't include dairy or meat products into your holy supper," she said.

Krawetz said Sunday is typically reserved for attending church services.

Ritual and tradition

Krawetz said her Christmas celebration in Manitoba includes a number of traditions from Ukraine, which have been handed down from previous generations.

"Some you understand, and some you don't, but you just follow them," she said.



Familiar holiday activities, like caroling are included in her holiday celebration, but there's other less known practises too.

Gifts are not given as part of Orthodox Christmas, with one exception — if you sneeze during the meal you get a gift.

Orthodox Christmas is based off of the Julian calendar, and is celebrated on or near Jan. 7.





