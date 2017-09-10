RCMP are investigating after a car at the beach and several rural homes were shot at Saturday.

At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a witness reported seeing a dark pickup truck pull into the parking lot at Birds Hill Park's East Beach. After slowly pulling in, the witness told RCMP the truck made a U-turn, exited the parking lot, and fired a gun at a parked vehicle. The vehicle was damaged by the shot, police said.

A rural home west of Beausejour had its main bay window shot at and damaged at 5:20 a.m.

Fifteen minutes later two more homes, in the Garson area, were shot at. In one case, a upper-level bedroom window was hit twice. In the second, two different windows were shot at.

RCMP later received surveillance video of the truck firing three shots at a property in the RM of Brokenhead early Saturday.

No one was injured in any of the incidents, but RCMP say the property damage is significant. More than one firearm is believed to have been used.

"These are very serious incidents and our investigators are working hard to identify the suspects," said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre in a release.

"We ask that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Birds Hill Park, RM of Brokenhead, or Garson areas in the early morning hours of September 9th to contact the Oakbank or Beausejour RCMP immediately."

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured, four-door, GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck that appears to be a newer model.