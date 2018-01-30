A Winnipeg retailer appeared before city councillors in an effort to acquire a new traffic light, but the shopping trip did not go as planned.

The owners of high-end South River Heights grocer Piazza De Nardi want the city to install a temporary signal at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Cambridge Street while construction on the Waverley underpass continues.

Tom De Nardi, one of the retailer's owners, told council's public works committee on Tuesday that the intersection is dangerous to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

"We have witnessed a transformation of that corner. Many accidents," De Nardi said at city hall after he and former Winnipeg transportation manager Luis Escobar — now a consultant employed by the private firm Stantec — told councillors Cambridge and Taylor needs a traffic signal.

​"It's purely for safety reasons. Would we benefit? Maybe, maybe not. But the number of people that tell us how difficult it is to cross Cambridge is great."

The city's own transportation engineers, however, told the committee the intersection does not carry enough traffic to warrant a signal. Piazza De Nardi is not open during the morning rush hour, when traffic volumes on Taylor Avenue are at their highest, transportation manager Michael Cantor wrote in a report.

The City of Winnipeg is building $2.6 million retaining wall around South River Heights grocery Piazza de Nardi as part of the Waverley Underpass project. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

Jim Berezowsky, the city's acting public works director, also said the city is not allowing westbound left turns on Taylor Avenue from the south side of the intersection during the construction period, partly in an effort to ensure westbound traffic on Taylor can access Piazza De Nardi.

Based on this information, Couns. Marty Morantz (Charleswood-Tuxedo), Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan), Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan) and Mike Pagtakhan (Point Douglas) declined to direct the city to signalize Taylor and Cambridge.

"When it comes to issue of traffic control, I think it's very important to listen to the opinions of our experts in the public service," Morantz said after the vote.

In 2017, the city agreed to build a $2.6-million retaining wall along the west side of Piazza De Nardi to separate the retailer's parking lot from the northbound lanes of the Waverley underpass.