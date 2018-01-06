Two of Winnipeg's cultural communities are teaming up for a joint event to show off their culinary skills.

The event, spearheaded by Folklorama, brings together members of the annual cultural celebration's Japanese and Filipino pavilions, who have planned an evening that will combine the foods of both cultures. The event, which Folklorama has dubbed "a social cooking experience," will be held on Jan. 18 at Kitchen Sync on Donald Street.

Gil Buenaventura, director of the Magdaragat Philippines cultural organization, said his pavilion did a cultural exchange with the Japanese pavilion during Folklorama last year. He sees food as a way to bring people of different backgrounds together.

"We are both from Asia, so we're really close to our family, we love food. But the Japanese pavilion, when they prepare food, it's really intricate and they go to school for that. Like the perfect ramen — it takes years. I really appreciate that," he said in an interview on CBC Radio's Weekend Morning Show.

In addition to serving the food, the evening will include demonstrations on how to prepare the dishes.

The dinner will start with sushi appetizers prepared by the members of the Japanese pavilion. For the main course, Buenaventura plans on serving the Philippines' national dish, chicken adobo — chicken cooked in a marinade of soy sauce, garlic, black pepper and vinegar.

The dessert will be prepared by the Japanese pavilion members.

Caroline Yamashita, the Japanese pavilion co-ordinator, says she'd like to see other communities partner on similar events.

"Our community is interested in doing events with other communities … just so we can share each other's culture and share with everybody in Winnipeg as well."

Tickets for the event can be purchase at the Folklorama website.