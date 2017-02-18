Winnipeg police have laid charges in a screwdriver-point robbery, during which an estimated $10,000 in prescription drugs were taken from a Winnipeg pharmacy in a stolen minivan.

Police said Saturday they had charged a 46-year-old man from Starbuck, Man. with robbery, disguise with intent, assault with a weapon, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with probation orders and conditions set by a judge.

The charges stem from a late-night robbery on Jan. 24 when a Dodge Caravan was stolen from a home on Savoy Crescent.

Police say a few weeks later on Feb. 14, the van was used in a drugstore robbery. An estimated $10,000 worth of prescription drugs was taken, including oxycodone, by a suspect brandishing a screwdriver.

Two days later, police say they saw a suspect enter the stolen van in the 600 block of Bannerman Avenue. A foot chase occurred and police took the suspect into custody.

Police say they found 16 different prescription drugs, a shopping basket and clothing in the van.