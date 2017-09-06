A man is in custody after he broke into a home and swiped electronics, before stealing medication at a nearby pharmacy the next day.

The man first broke into an apartment suite on Spence Street on Sunday and stole several video game consoles and a television, said Const. Jay Murray.

The next day at noon, police said the same man held up a pharmacy on Sherbrook Street. He jumped the pharmacy counter, threatening employees by saying he was carrying a gun, then stole medication before running away.

Police caught up to the man on Tuesday and arrested him at about 8:45 a.m. on Sargent Avenue. He faces robbery, break and enter and failing to comply with a probation order charges.

Murray said police also made an arrest after a business on Provencher Boulevard was broken into on Tuesday. When they arrested the 43-year-old man police found he was also responsible for another break-in on the same street on July 10.

The man faces several charges and is in custody.