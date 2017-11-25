An accident during a recreational hockey game changed Peter Warkentin's life forever. Now, members of Winnipeg's performing community — including circus artists, dancers and musicians — are coming together to try to help him.

On Sept. 30, the 30-year-old pharmacy student was skating down the ice in a two-on-one game when he crashed into the other team's goalie. Warkentin went sliding head-first into the boards, breaking his back and leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

His partner, Samantha Halas, was travelling in Chile as a circus performer when she got a call from Warkentin's friend, who was riding in the ambulance as it rushed the injured man to Health Sciences Centre.

"It was kind of shattering when I realized the enormity of what happened," she said in an interview with CBC's Weekend Morning Show.

Halas rushed back to Winnipeg to be with Warkentin.

The couple has been together for seven years and met in 2011, when Warkentin and some friends offered to play as a Black Sabbath cover band for one of Halas's contortion performances.

"So Peter played the role of Ozzy Osbourne. He was amazing, and because it was Halloween, he wore a bunny suit. So he was Ozzy Osbourne in a bunny suit. And he just stole my heart right away with that bunny suit," Halas said.

"He's a beautiful character. He has so much empathy, even in this situation. He has so much empathy for the people around him, and so much sincerity when he speaks."

As a result of his injury, Warkentin is facing a number of new expenses. He has to buy a wheelchair that can work in Winnipeg winters, a car that can be driven using only his hands, and he and Halas have to find accessible, affordable housing.

Circus-themed fundraiser

To raise money to help cover Warkentin's expenses, Halas has organized a night of circus performances Saturday at Winnipeg's Marlborough Hotel ballroom. There will be an interactive segment open to all ages, with hula-hoop and juggling lessons, as well as laser-projection text messaging and face painting.

Later, a cabaret show will include contortionists, aerialists, musicians, Chinese lion dancing, traditional Indian dance and Indigenous drumming and prayers.

Halas says she's been overwhelmed by the response.

"It's such a beautiful thing that comes out of something really hard. Everybody that I've asked for something has said yes."

A fundraising page on youcaring.com has raised more than $62,000.

Warkentin is taking recovery one day at a time, Halas said.

"It's hard not to wish and bargain and pray, even though you've never done it before. It's hard to not want to believe in magic, but at the same time I'm so grateful that Peter is still himself, where I think a lot of these accidents, it wouldn't have been the case," she said.

"It's going to mean that a lot of things that were his favourite things to do are going to have to change and that we're going to have to use our imaginations to find new hobbies and new ways to live."