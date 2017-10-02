Former NDP MLA Peter Bjornson has filed a lawsuit against the Manitoba Teachers' Society and its chief administrator, alleging he was offered a job on the condition he resign his seat, only to see the position go to another candidate.

Bjornson, a former provincial education minister and MLA for Gimli, resigned his seat in August 2015, eight months ahead of the provincial election, citing personal reasons and trouble with his back.

In a statement of claim filed Friday, Bjornson alleges MTS general secretary Bobbi Taillefer approached him in March 2015 and encouraged him to apply for the position of assistant general secretary.

Bjornson didn't get the job and two months later was advised by Taillefer that staff officer positions would be opening up in the near future, the statement of claim alleges.

That summer, while Bjornson was still an MLA and before he applied for the position, the statement of claim alleges, Taillefer told Bjornson she wanted to hire him and had final decision making authority, the fact he could not speak French would not be a hurdle to hiring him, and that he had to resign as an MLA before he could be considered for an interview "and be the successful applicant for the position."

"The plaintiff says that the representations, taken in their entirety, meant and were intended to mean that if the plaintiff applied for the position, he would be the successful candidate," the statement of claim alleges.

Bjornson resigned as MLA and applied for the position. Again, he was unsuccessful. In a subsequent discussion about his application, Bjornson was told he did not get the job because he didn't speak French, the lawsuit alleges.

"As a result of the intentional and/or negligent misrepresentation of the defendant, the plaintiff has suffered damages, including loss of employment income and related benefits," says the statement of claim.

Bjornson is now an education instructor at the University of Winnipeg.

Taillefer could not be reached for comment.

A statement of defence has not been filed.

MTS president Norm Gould told CBC News the allegations were "without merit or foundation."

"We will marshal all the resources at our disposal to vigorously defend the integrity of the Manitoba Teachers' Society, the general secretary and our hiring process," Gould said.