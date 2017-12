Police have blocked off part of Main Street after a person was found lying on the road.

Police initially said it wasn't clear why the person, a male, was there but are now saying it is connected to a "serious motor vehicle collision."

The southbound lanes of Main at Anderson Avenue, in the St. John's area, are closed and cars are being rerouted through side streets.

Police have not released any information on the condition or age of the person.

A single boot and a jacket can be seen on Main Street, where a man was found lying Friday morning. (Sabrina Carnevale/CBC)