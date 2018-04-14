'We make the best perogies in Manitoba': Holy Eucharist promises Winnipeg's Largest Perogy Bash

They're two questions that have been left unanswered for far too long in Winnipeg: how many perogies are too many perogies and is it even possible to, in fact, have too many perogies?

The truth will be revealed Saturday night as the Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Parish holds Winnipeg's Largest Perogy Bash — an all-you-can-eat perogy party that's set to raise money for the parish.

"It's what we do best here," said Carlene Deptuch, office manager of the parish and one of the event's organizers.

"We have our own perogy hotline — we make them every week," she said, before adding a bold claim.

There will be some who will challenge us — they'll eat 20 or so. - Carlene Deptuch, Holy Eucharist Hall

"We make the best perogies in Manitoba."

The church has been making and selling perogies for more than 40 years, and Deptuch says it's one of the main income sources for the parish, which celebrates its centennial this year.

So they're well qualified to host the city's largest perogy party, says Deptuch.

She says the women who meet weekly at the church to make perogies have produced no less than 7,200 cheese and potato perogies in preparation for Saturday's bash.

The parish is preparing a variety of toppings to go along with the perogies, including classics like fried onions and sour cream, a few less-typical options like nacho toppings and jam, and even controversial choices like ketchup.

"There's people who want the ketchup," said Deptuch. "It's not something we'd choose for ourselves."

Backup perogies standing by

Deptuch is confident the party won't run out of perogies.

"There will be some who will challenge us — they'll eat 20 or so — but I think the average will be around six perogies per person," she said, adding the parish does have frozen perogies in reserve should they be needed.

"But they're all home-made, even the backups," she stressed.

The party will also include a perogy-eating contest, with the winners being crowned Winnipeg's Perogy king and queen, and a night of dancing with live music from the Ukrainian Old Timers.

The band will show those in attendance how to properly move to their most requested number, The Perogy Dance, says Ukrainian Old Timers' accordion player Ness Shydlowsky.

"We created the dance several years ago and we put it up on YouTube, and it just kind of went viral and everybody just loves it," said Shydlowsky.

"It's basically kind of like a line dance with different steps and everything else.… At times we have 200 to 300 people dancing it all at the same time, and it's quite a spectacle."

The parish will use the money raised by the bash for its charitable work in the community and for repairs around the building, including adding a new roof for the parish centre, said Deptuch.

Winnipeg's Largest Perogy Bash gets underway at the Holy Eucharist Hall at 460 Munroe Ave. Saturday night at 5 p.m. Check out the event's Facebook page for ticket information.